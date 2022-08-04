UrduPoint.com

ECP All Set To Hold General Elections As It Finalizes Delimitations Of Constituencies

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 04, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ECP all set to hold general elections as it finalizes delimitations of constituencies

The ECP had given assurance to the Supreme Court that it would complete delimitations till August 4.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 4th, 2022) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is all set to conduct general elections soon as it finalized delimitations of the Constituencies across the country.

The sources said that the commission completed all delimitations and addressed all objections raised on them.

They said that they could hold general elections at any time in the country.

Earlier, the ECP assured the Supreme Court of Pakistan that it would complete the delimitations by August 04 while hearing a suo moto regarding Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri’s ruling, which was later overturned with a unanimous decision from the apex court.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said it was ready for the new elections by the end of October this year.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretary Omar Hameed Khan while addressing a press conference in Islamabad categorically said that the body woukd be ready to hold new elections at the end of October but the decision in this regard had yet to be taken by the incumbent government.

The secretary said that the final list of voters was posted on October 4, 2020. The door-to-door verification process was completed between November 7 to December 31, 2021, the SMS service was made free from November 26 to December 31, 2021.

The Election Commission of Pakistan was an independent and autonomous body and it was its responsibility to conduct transparent and fair polls in the country.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Supreme Court Election Commission Of Pakistan August October November December SMS 2020 All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral poli ..

Pakistan, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral political, economic and trade ties

54 minutes ago
 Sugar mills produces two million tonnes of surplus ..

Sugar mills produces two million tonnes of surplus sugar last crushing season

1 hour ago
 Netherlands bound squad to face Pakistan Shaheens ..

Netherlands bound squad to face Pakistan Shaheens before departure

2 hours ago
 The General Secretariat of the Organization of Isl ..

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Welcomes the ..

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic C ..

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Receives the Consul ..

4 hours ago
 UVAS organised “Hands-on Training on Lab Animal ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.