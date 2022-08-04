ECP all set to hold general elections as it finalizes delimitations of constituencies

(@Abdulla99267510)

The ECP had given assurance to the Supreme Court that it would complete delimitations till August 4.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 4th, 2022) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is all set to conduct general elections soon as it finalized delimitations of the Constituencies across the country.

The sources said that the commission completed all delimitations and addressed all objections raised on them.

They said that they could hold general elections at any time in the country.

Earlier, the ECP assured the Supreme Court of Pakistan that it would complete the delimitations by August 04 while hearing a suo moto regarding Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri’s ruling, which was later overturned with a unanimous decision from the apex court.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said it was ready for the new elections by the end of October this year.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretary Omar Hameed Khan while addressing a press conference in Islamabad categorically said that the body woukd be ready to hold new elections at the end of October but the decision in this regard had yet to be taken by the incumbent government.

The secretary said that the final list of voters was posted on October 4, 2020. The door-to-door verification process was completed between November 7 to December 31, 2021, the SMS service was made free from November 26 to December 31, 2021.

The Election Commission of Pakistan was an independent and autonomous body and it was its responsibility to conduct transparent and fair polls in the country.