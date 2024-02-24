ECP Allocates KP, NA Women's Seats To Parties Based On Election Results
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a notification distributing special women's seats in the National Assembly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa among different political parties based on the proportion of seats won by each party in the National Assembly elections held on February 8.
According to the notification, Shaista Khan from the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has been declared the winner of a special seat in proportion to her party's won General seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Similarly, Shahida Begum, a candidate nominated by JUI, has secured a seat in the National Assembly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Election Commission is still considering the distribution of the remaining reserved National Assembly seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).
