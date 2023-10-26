Open Menu

ECP Allots ‘eagle' As IPP’s Election Symbol

Published October 26, 2023

ECP allots ‘eagle' as IPP’s election symbol

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has been officially allotted the 'Eagle' symbol by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), as per the reserved decision delivered on Thursday.

The ECP reserved its decision on Wednesday and sent a notice to the party's President, Abdul Aleem Khan, asking for a response by Thursday.

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) submitted a formal request to the Election Commission for the 'eagle' symbol allocation.

After careful consideration, the ECP approved the request, designating the 'eagle' as the official election symbol for IPP.

The 'eagle' symbol, which had a prior association with the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) under the leadership of the late General Pervez Musharraf, was notably removed by the Election Commission on October 13.

Furthermore, the Election Commission proceeded to eliminate the APML from its list of recognized political parties.

