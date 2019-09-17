UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECP Allows Maryam To Retain PML-N VP Post

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 01:30 PM

ECP allows Maryam to retain PML-N VP post

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :A three-member bench of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday announced its reserved judgment in a petition, filed against Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), seeking her removal from the post, for being convicted in the Avenfield case.

Announcing the judgment, Chief Election Commissioner Justice (R) Sardar Mohammad Raza Khan rejected the petition and allowed Maryam Nawaz to retain the party position with the condition that she would not exercise powers of PML-N's acting president till completion of her conviction-term.

The petition had been filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers including Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Bokhari, Kanwal Shauzab and Javeria Zafar against Maryam's appointment as the PML-N's Vice President.

The CEC said the office of Vice President of PML-N was apparently 'inactive,' therefore this office could be retained by her, and added she would not be eligible to exercise powers of PML-N's acting president, even if the office of the party president was vacant.

Later talking to media, PML-N Counsel Zafarullah Khan said as perthe party manifesto, Maryam Nawaz would remain Vice President of thePML-N.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif President Of Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Muslim Post Media From

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.43 a barrel M ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Action needed to end Rohingya suffering

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 17, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

BAPCO&#039;s refinery operations remain uninterrup ..

13 hours ago

Investigations still ongoing to determine source o ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.