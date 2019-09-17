ECP allows Maryam to retain PML-N VP post

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :A three-member bench of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday announced its reserved judgment in a petition, filed against Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), seeking her removal from the post, for being convicted in the Avenfield case.

Announcing the judgment, Chief Election Commissioner Justice (R) Sardar Mohammad Raza Khan rejected the petition and allowed Maryam Nawaz to retain the party position with the condition that she would not exercise powers of PML-N's acting president till completion of her conviction-term.

The petition had been filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers including Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Bokhari, Kanwal Shauzab and Javeria Zafar against Maryam's appointment as the PML-N's Vice President.

The CEC said the office of Vice President of PML-N was apparently 'inactive,' therefore this office could be retained by her, and added she would not be eligible to exercise powers of PML-N's acting president, even if the office of the party president was vacant.

Later talking to media, PML-N Counsel Zafarullah Khan said as perthe party manifesto, Maryam Nawaz would remain Vice President of thePML-N.