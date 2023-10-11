ECP and Political Parties Discuss General Election Code of Conduct  

, ,

(@Abdulla99267510)

An ECP official says a preliminary code of conduct has already been disseminated to political parties, and this draft is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the final guidelines for the imminent general elections.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 11th, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and multiple political parties are scheduled to convene in Islamabad today to deliberate on the draft code of conduct for the upcoming general elections.

As reported by an ECP official, a preliminary code of conduct has already been disseminated to political parties, and this draft is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the final guidelines for the imminent general elections.

Leaders of political parties have received copies of the draft Code of Conduct, enabling them to contribute their insights and feedback during the consultation process. The draft Code of Conduct is also available on the Election Commission's official website.

The ECP official further disclosed that prior to this meeting, the Election Commission had conducted an initial consultative session with political parties, addressing various election-related matters.

The draft code of conduct underlines the vital role of political parties, candidates, and election agents in upholding the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution and the law to the people of Pakistan.

Besides it, it serves as a cautionary document, advising against actions or expressions that could potentially endanger Pakistan's core principles, sovereignty, territorial integrity, security, or the independence of its judiciary.

Furthermore, the draft code establishes restrictions on public officeholders, including the President and Prime Minister, to prevent their involvement in any capacity in election campaigns. These measures aim to ensure the integrity and fairness of the upcoming general elections.