Open Menu

ECP And Political Parties Discuss General Election Code Of Conduct

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 11, 2023 | 12:14 PM

ECP and Political Parties Discuss General Election Code of Conduct  

An ECP official says a preliminary code of conduct has already been disseminated to political parties, and this draft is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the final guidelines for the imminent general elections.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 11th, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and multiple political parties are scheduled to convene in Islamabad today to deliberate on the draft code of conduct for the upcoming general elections.

As reported by an ECP official, a preliminary code of conduct has already been disseminated to political parties, and this draft is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the final guidelines for the imminent general elections.

Leaders of political parties have received copies of the draft Code of Conduct, enabling them to contribute their insights and feedback during the consultation process. The draft Code of Conduct is also available on the Election Commission's official website.

The ECP official further disclosed that prior to this meeting, the Election Commission had conducted an initial consultative session with political parties, addressing various election-related matters.

The draft code of conduct underlines the vital role of political parties, candidates, and election agents in upholding the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution and the law to the people of Pakistan.

Besides it, it serves as a cautionary document, advising against actions or expressions that could potentially endanger Pakistan's core principles, sovereignty, territorial integrity, security, or the independence of its judiciary.

Furthermore, the draft code establishes restrictions on public officeholders, including the President and Prime Minister, to prevent their involvement in any capacity in election campaigns. These measures aim to ensure the integrity and fairness of the upcoming general elections.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Independence

Recent Stories

President calls for free, fair, inclusive general ..

President calls for free, fair, inclusive general elections

11 minutes ago
 Prominent Emirati columnist shares insights on art ..

Prominent Emirati columnist shares insights on art&#039;s role in societal trans ..

34 minutes ago
 PM terms Balochistan’s socio-economic developmen ..

PM terms Balochistan’s socio-economic development vital for peace in province

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree reorganising SCC ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree reorganising SCC elections

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2023

4 hours ago
Climate change main culprit for hot South American ..

Climate change main culprit for hot South American winter

12 hours ago
 PM lauds Green Shirts for record setting run chase ..

PM lauds Green Shirts for record setting run chase against Sri Lanka

13 hours ago
 3 killed, 3 injured in accident

3 killed, 3 injured in accident

13 hours ago
 CPEC transformed lives of millions of Pakistanis: ..

CPEC transformed lives of millions of Pakistanis: Solangi

13 hours ago
 Drug skills program to be introduced in educationa ..

Drug skills program to be introduced in educational institutions: Mushaal Mullic ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistan's historic ICC World Cup victory over Sri ..

Pakistan's historic ICC World Cup victory over Sri Lanka

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan