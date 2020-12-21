ECP announces bye-election schedule for seven constituencies

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday announced the schedule of bye-election of two National Assembly and five provincial assemblies' seats.

According to ECP notification, the commission has asked the electors to elect members parliament on their respective vacant seats.

The commission has issued schedule of national and provincial assemblies seats included NA-45 Kurram-I, NA-75 Sialkot-IV, PP-51 Gujranwala-I, PK-63 Nowshera-III, PS-43 Sangher-III, PS-88, Malir-II and PB-20 Pashin-III.