ECP announces bye-elections in PS-43 on Feb 16

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The election commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday announced to hold bye-election in PS-43 Sanghar III on February 16, 2021 as the seat was fallen vacant due to death of Jam Madad Ali.

Addressing the presser, the provincial election commissioner Aijaz Anwer Chouhan said the nomination forms would be issued from December 23, 2020 and the last date for submission of nominations was fixed December 28.

The preliminary list of contesting candidates would be issued on December 29, he said adding any candidate could withdraw his/her form till January 16, 2021 and on the next day election symbols would be allotted to the candidates.

He said regional election commissioner Hyderabad Sain Bukhsh Channar had been appointed as district returning officer, district election commissioner Naeem ur Rehman Jalbani as returning officer while district education officer Sanghar and Mukhtiarkar taluka Jam Nawaz Ali were designated as assistant returning officers.

Total number of registered voters in the constituency was 157,210 and 125 polling station would be set up for the polling, Chouhan said and added the compliance of COVID-19 SOPs issued by the Federal and provincial governments would be mandatory.