ECP Announces Delimitation Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2022 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the delimitation schedule for the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies for the general elections.

According to the ECP spokesman, the final list of Constituencies will be published on August 3,2022, while from today no new administrative unit will be formed anywhere in the country.

Chief Secretaries and Provincial Election Commissioners have been asked to provide required maps and other documents for demarcation work documents from April 11,2022, to April 26,2022.

He added the training of delimitation committees will be conducted from April 20,2022, to April 24,2022.

The preliminary delimitations will be published on May 28,2022. From May 29,2022, to June 28,2022, the people will present their objections and recommendations to the Election Commission on the initial delimitation.

The Election Commission will hear and decide all objections from July 1,2022, to July 30,2022, the spokesman added.

