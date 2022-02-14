ECP announces election schedule for second phase of LG elections, polling on March 31

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The Election Commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday announced election schedule for second phase of local government elections that would be held on March 31.

According to the schedule revised by the Election Commission for the second phase of local body elections in 18 districts of the province, candidates will be able to submit their papers from February 14 to February 18.

The list of candidates would be released on February 19 and the papers would be examined from February 21 to 23.

Appeals against acceptance or rejection of papers by Returning Officers can be submitted from February 24 to 26.

The Election Tribunal would decide on these appeals by March 1 and the revised list of candidates would be released on March 2.

The candidates will be able to withdraw their papers till March 3 while Election symbols would be allotted to the candidates on March 4. The polling will be held on March 31 while results would be compiled on April 4.