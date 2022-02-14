UrduPoint.com

ECP Announces Election Schedule For Second Phase Of LG Elections, Polling On March 31

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ECP announces election schedule for second phase of LG elections, polling on March 31

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The Election Commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday announced election schedule for second phase of local government elections that would be held on March 31.

According to the schedule revised by the Election Commission for the second phase of local body elections in 18 districts of the province, candidates will be able to submit their papers from February 14 to February 18.

The list of candidates would be released on February 19 and the papers would be examined from February 21 to 23.

Appeals against acceptance or rejection of papers by Returning Officers can be submitted from February 24 to 26.

The Election Tribunal would decide on these appeals by March 1 and the revised list of candidates would be released on March 2.

The candidates will be able to withdraw their papers till March 3 while Election symbols would be allotted to the candidates on March 4. The polling will be held on March 31 while results would be compiled on April 4.

Related Topics

Election Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Body Elections Election Commission Of Pakistan February March April From Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,191 new COVID-19 cases, 2,713 reco ..

UAE announces 1,191 new COVID-19 cases, 2,713 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

14 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule

PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule

18 minutes ago
 IOC Board Decides Against Holding Medal Ceremonies ..

IOC Board Decides Against Holding Medal Ceremonies for Figure Skating Team Event

4 minutes ago
 Cuba registers lowest daily COVID-19 count in week ..

Cuba registers lowest daily COVID-19 count in weeks

4 minutes ago
 St. Petersburg winner Kontaveit climbs to sixth in ..

St. Petersburg winner Kontaveit climbs to sixth in WTA rankings

4 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 810 new community cases of COV ..

New Zealand reports 810 new community cases of COVID-19

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>