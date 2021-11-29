ECP announces election schedule for vacant Senate seat

Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday issued schedule for holding of election on the seat vacant by Senator, Muhammad Ayub Afridi and announced that polling on it would be held on December 20, 2021 at KP Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday issued schedule for holding of election on the seat vacant by Senator, Muhammad Ayub Afridi and announced that polling on it would be held on December 20, 2021 at KP Assembly.

According to a Public Notice issued by the Provincial Election Commissioner KP here on Monday, nomination papers could be filed from November 30 to December 2 while Names of nominated candidates would be published on December 3, Similarly, December 6 has been fixed as the last date of the scrutiny of nomination papers while December 8 is fixed for filling of appeals against acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers.

The last date fixed for disposal of appeals by the tribunal is December 10 while revised list of the candidates would be published on December 11 and last date of withdrawal of the candidature is December 13.

The polling would be held on December 20 at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. The Election Commission has called upon the members' provincial assembly of KP to elect a member to general seat in the Senate of Pakistan from KP, which has been fallen vacant due to resignation tendered by Muhammad Ayub as senator, who was elected against the seat in Senate Elections 2018 from KP province.