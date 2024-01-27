Open Menu

ECP Announces Free '8300' SMS Service Ahead Of General Elections

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2024 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) In a major development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared that the '8300' SMS service will be provided free of charge starting on Monday, January 29.

This announcement was made by ECP's Spokesperson, Syed Nadeem Hyder, Additional Director General Nighat Sadique, and the Project Director of the Project Management Unit during their appearance on Radio Pakistan.

According to ECP officials, voters can now easily access details about their Constituencies and polling stations by simply sending their computerized identity card numbers to '8300'.

It was reiterated that voters must bring their computerized national identity cards (CNICs) to the polling stations for voting. Notably, even expired CNICs or tokens issued for new CNICs will be deemed valid for casting votes.

To ensure the fairness and transparency of the electoral process, ECP has implemented a robust technological mechanism.

Additional Director General Nighat Sadique emphasized the presence of a substantial number of international observers who have been invited to monitor the elections, underscoring the commitment to a fair and unbiased electoral process.

ECP's Spokesperson, Syed Nadeem Hyder, highlighted a crucial provision in the Election Act that mandates a specific time limit for the completion of election results.

Presiding officers are obligated to submit the election results to the Election Commission by 2 a.m. Any delays will be thoroughly scrutinized and reported by the returning officer. 

Emphasizing the importance of a swift process, Hyder stated that election results must be finalized by 10 a.m. the following day.

As the nation gears up for the upcoming general elections, these measures are designed to enhance accessibility and transparency, ensuring a smooth and efficient electoral experience for voters.

