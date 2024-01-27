ECP Announces Free '8300' SMS Service Ahead Of General Elections
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) In a major development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared that the '8300' SMS service will be provided free of charge starting on Monday, January 29.
This announcement was made by ECP's Spokesperson, Syed Nadeem Hyder, Additional Director General Nighat Sadique, and the Project Director of the Project Management Unit during their appearance on Radio Pakistan.
According to ECP officials, voters can now easily access details about their Constituencies and polling stations by simply sending their computerized identity card numbers to '8300'.
It was reiterated that voters must bring their computerized national identity cards (CNICs) to the polling stations for voting. Notably, even expired CNICs or tokens issued for new CNICs will be deemed valid for casting votes.
To ensure the fairness and transparency of the electoral process, ECP has implemented a robust technological mechanism.
Additional Director General Nighat Sadique emphasized the presence of a substantial number of international observers who have been invited to monitor the elections, underscoring the commitment to a fair and unbiased electoral process.
ECP's Spokesperson, Syed Nadeem Hyder, highlighted a crucial provision in the Election Act that mandates a specific time limit for the completion of election results.
Presiding officers are obligated to submit the election results to the Election Commission by 2 a.m. Any delays will be thoroughly scrutinized and reported by the returning officer.
Emphasizing the importance of a swift process, Hyder stated that election results must be finalized by 10 a.m. the following day.
As the nation gears up for the upcoming general elections, these measures are designed to enhance accessibility and transparency, ensuring a smooth and efficient electoral experience for voters.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024
Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England
MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days
Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return
Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi
Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother
Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court
Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary
FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG Health, DHOs offices to establish control rooms for General Elections10 minutes ago
-
Six profiteers held30 minutes ago
-
Fire breaks out at cotton box factory50 minutes ago
-
CDA unveils ambitious green initiatives for Islamabad's Eco-friendly future50 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests terrorist in Jamshoro1 hour ago
-
Mainly cold weather likely to persist in most areas of country1 hour ago
-
PMD forecast rain in most parts of country from today1 hour ago
-
Pneumonia claims another seven lives in Punjab during 24 hours2 hours ago
-
Dacoit in police custody injured during police encounter2 hours ago
-
Multiple sections of motorway temporarily closed due to dense fog2 hours ago
-
APHC-AJK, Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Cell hold protest outside Indian High Commission in capital3 hours ago
-
Fazal wants voters to reset priorities for economy based on Quran and Sunnah11 hours ago