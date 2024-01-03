Open Menu

ECP Announces January 22 Deadline For Postal Ballot Applications Ahead Of General Elections

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ECP announces January 22 deadline for postal ballot applications ahead of General Elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set January 22 as the deadline for receiving applications for postal ballot papers for the upcoming General Elections for the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Baluchistan.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), this provision is exclusively offered to government officials, armed forces personnel, and individuals in public offices, along with their spouses and children residing in a location different from the registered constituency.

Additionally, individuals in detention and those with physical disabilities unable to travel, possessing a Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) with a physical disability logo issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), are eligible to cast their votes through postal ballots.

Likewise, individuals appointed by the Returning Officer, such as police personnel assigned duties at polling stations different from their designated voting location, must submit their postal ballot applications to the Returning Officer within three days of their appointments.

The ECP clarifies that these applications should be made using the specified form and submitted to the Returning Officer of the relevant constituency in which these individuals are registered as voters.

Those who receive postal ballots will not have the privilege to cast their votes in person at the polling stations. Alternatively, individuals can download the application forms from the Election Commission of Pakistan's website, www.ecp.pk.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan January From Government

Recent Stories

PHC upholds ECP’s decision against PTI’s bat s ..

PHC upholds ECP’s decision against PTI’s bat symbol

3 minutes ago
 Exercise Barracuda-xii Commences At Karachi

Exercise Barracuda-xii Commences At Karachi

25 minutes ago
 An Open Letter from realme’s Founder and CEO, Sk ..

An Open Letter from realme’s Founder and CEO, Sky Li: Let’s Make it real

27 minutes ago
 PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhary indicted in ECP conte ..

PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhary indicted in ECP contempt case

1 hour ago
 Govt committed to provide best facilities to Hajj ..

Govt committed to provide best facilities to Hajj Pilgrims: Aneeq

2 hours ago
 Level-playing field: SC issues notices to IGP, CS ..

Level-playing field: SC issues notices to IGP, CS and others on PTI’s plea

2 hours ago
Aamir Jamal's terrific counterpunch lifts Pakistan ..

Aamir Jamal's terrific counterpunch lifts Pakistan to 313

2 hours ago
 PakvAus Test series: Wasim, Waqar surprise over de ..

PakvAus Test series: Wasim, Waqar surprise over decision to rest Shaheen

3 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted to hospital after h ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted to hospital after health deterioration in jail

4 hours ago
 Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggressi ..

Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggression: COAS

4 hours ago
 Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 i ..

Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 in Sydney Test opener

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan