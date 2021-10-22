ECP announces LB election schedule in KP

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced local bodies' (LB) election schedule, which would be conducted in two phases in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Sharifullah Khan, Provincial Election Commissioner while addressing a press conference here at his office said the local bodies' elections for neighbourhood, village and tehsil councils would be held in two phases in Khyber Pakthunkhwa for which all arrangements and preparations have been completed.

In first phase, he said election would be held in 17 districts of KP on December 19, 2021 while in the second phase, election would be conducted in 18 districts on January 16, 2022.

The Local Bodies' election in the first phase would be held in Tank, DI Khan, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Karak, Kohat, Hangu, Peshawar, Khyber, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Mohmand, Malakand, Haripur and Bajaur. In the first phase, elections would be held for 63 tehsils, 1936 villages and 423 neighborhood councils in these districts. He said a detailed elections schedule would be announced soon.

In the second phase, elections for 1693 village, 156 neighbourhood and 68 tehsils would be conducted in 18 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa on January 16, 2022.

Provincial Election Commissioner said holding of elections for neighbourhood, villages and tehsils councils on a single day was aimed to make all these local governments functional on the same day besides saving time of ECP and others concerned departments.

KP Government has proposed holding of villages, neighborhood and tehsils councils elections on December 15, 2021 and March 15, 2022.

He said ECP was ready for Local Bodies' election in KP and Names of districts and returning officers have already been finalized, adding election materials were also prepared for smooth conduct of the election.

Provincial Election Commissioner said elections would be held on the existing voters' lists and delimitations' blocs provided by Bureau of Statistics and Census Department.

Sharifullah Khan clarified the elections would be held as per conventional procedures and no electronic voting machines would be used in these elections.

To a question, he said ECP has fulfilled its constitutional obligation by announcing election schedule and if any organization or Government has any reservations may contact the appropriate forums for addressel.

Joint Provincial Election Commissioner KP Muhammad Farid Afridi, Director Elections Khushal Zada and Director Local Government, Zulfiqar Ahmed was also present on the occasion.