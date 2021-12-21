ECP announces names of elected candidates of 47 tehsils

Election Commission of Pakistan here Tuesday announced the names of elected candidates who won the local body's elections-2021 in 47 tehsils during first phase in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan here Tuesday announced the Names of elected candidates who won the local body's elections-2021 in 47 tehsils during first phase in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to spokesman, in district Buner, tehsil Daggar was won by Rozi Khan (PTI) with 9,464 votes, tehsil Gagra was clinched by Syed Salar Khan (PTI) with 11,414 votes, tehsil Gadezai was secured by Sher Alam Khan (PTI) with 11,505 votes, tehsil Chagarzai was clinched by Sharif Khan (PTI) with 8,055 votes and tehsil Mandanr by Naseed Khan of ANP with 8,285 votes.

Similarly, in district Swabi, tehsil Chota Lahore was clinched by Adil Khan of PML(N) with 22,036 votes, tehsil Razar by Ghulam Haqqani (ANP) with 52,271 votes, tehsil Swabi by Ataullah Khan (PTI) with 29,363 votes and tehsil Topi by Mohammad Raheem (JUI) with 25,110 votes.

In district Mardan, tehsil Rustam was won by Mubarak Ahmad (JUI) with 16,887 votes, tehsil Garhai Kapora by Bakhtawar Khan (ANP) with 20,244 votes, tehsil Takhat Bhai by Mohammad Saeed (JUI) with 45,881 votes, tehsil City Council by Hamayatullah Mayar (ANP) with 56,458 votes, and tehsil Katlang was clinched by Hamadullah (JUI) with 30474, votes.

In Charsadda district, tehsil Shabqadar was backed by Hamza Asif (JUI) with 33,204 votes, tehsil Charsadda by Abdur Rauf (JUI) 78,2012 votes while tehsil Tangi was won by Fayyaz Ali (INP) 14,189 votes.

In merged district Mohmand, tehsil Lower Mohamad was won by Naveed Ahmed (PTI) with 7,931 votes and tehsil Bezai by Bismillah Jan (JUI) with 4,788 votes.

In provincial metropolis Peshawar, tehsil Mathra was won by Faridullah Khan (JUI) with 22,000 votes, tehsil Chamkani by Arbab Mohamamd Umer Khan (ANP) with 24,415 votes, tehsil Shah Alam by Kaleem Ullah with 21,678, tehsil Badhaber by Tila Mohammad (JUI) 13,454 votes and tehsil Hassan Khel by Hafeezur Rehman (PTI) 6,518 votes.

In district Bannu, tehsil City Bannu was clinched by Irfanullah Durrani (JUI) with 59,844 votes, tehsil Wazir by Mastu Khan (JUI) 9,228 votes, tehsil Kaki by Junaid-ur-Rashid (PTI) with 4,814 votes, and tehsil Miryan by Kamal Shah (INP) with 13,233 votes.

In district Tank, tehsil Jandola was clinched by Bahadur Khan (JUI) with 2,310 votes, while tehsil Tank City was won by Saddam Hussain (JUI) with 36,415 votes.

In merged district Khyber, tehsil Jamrud was secured by Syed Nawaz (TIP) with 9,398 votes.

In district Haripur, tehsils Khanpur, Ghazi and Haripur City were won by Raja Haroon Sikandar (PMLN) with 33,700 votes, Mohammad Qasim Shah (PMLN) with 16,583 votes and Sameeullah Khan (INP) 89,461 votes respectively.

In district Kohat, tehsil Kohat City was won by Sher Zaman (JUI) with 34,434 votes while tehsil Lachi was secured by Independent Mohammad Ahsan (Re-poll at one polling station is required) with 8,704, votes and tehsil Gumbat was won by Sajid Iqbal (PTI) 15,021 votes.

In DIKhan, tehsils Parora, Daraban, Pahahrpur, Kulachi, Darazinda were won by Fakharullah Khan (INP) with 23,346 votes, Ehsanullah Khan (JI) with 16,420 votes, Makhdoom Altaf Hussain Shah (PPP) with 37,302 votes, Araiz Khan Gandapur (PTI) with 10,236 votes and Izat Gul (INP) with 3,154 votes respectively.

Similarly, Mohammad Ishaq Khan Khattak of PTI with 49,084 votes has won tehsil Nowshera while Ghafoor Khattak of ANP with 27,530 votes secured tehsil Pabbi seat while tehsil Jehangira was clinched by Kamran Raziq Khan (PTI) with 32,617 votes.

In district Hangu, Amir Ghani (INP) with 19,230 votes has secured victory at tehsil Hangu City while Imran Mohammad (JUI) with 13,130 votes was elected as chairman tehsil Thall.