ECP announces names of un-contested elected Senate polls candidates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday announced the Names of duly elected un-contested candidates on various vacant seats of Senate.

According to ECP, Azam Nazeer Tarar (PML-N) and Syed Ali Zafar (PTI) have been declared as duly elected un-contested on Technocrat and Ulema seat from Punjab by the Returning Officer Ghulam Israr Khan while Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur (PTI) and Saadia Abbasi (PML-N) have also been declared un-contested on Women seats from Punjab.

Similarly, seven more candidates on General seats from Punjab have been declared elected un-contested under section 118(1) of the Election Act, 2017 included Kamil Ali Agha (PML-Q), Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee (PTI), Afnan Ullah Khan (PML-N), Aon Abbas (PTI), Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry (PTI), Sajid Mir (PML-N) and Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui (PML-N).