ECP announces official results of 116 out of 160 UCs of HMC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has so far announced the official results of 116 Union Committees (UCs) of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), which consists of 160 UCs.

According to the official results shared by around 10 pm on Monday, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has secured the largest number of seats of chairman and vice chairman of the UCs.

The PPP is followed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in second place.

The PPP's candidates have emerged victorious from 58 UCs including 15 uncontested victories from the UCs.

The PPP has won from the UCs 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 31, 39, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 71, 72, 73, 74, 76, 77, 78, 80, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85, 86, 88, 90, 91, 92, 93, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98, 99, 100, 101, 105, 131, 136, 138, 139, 140 and 141.

On the other hand, the PTI's candidates have secured 39 UCs including UCs 7, 12, 32, 33, 34, 36, 37, 38, 41, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 89, 102, 103, 104, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, 120, 121, 122, 132 and 133.

As many as 10 UCs including 42, 43, 75, 79, 87, 106, 123, 134, 135 and 142 have elected independent candidates to represent them as chairmen and vice chairmen in the HMC.

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's candidates have won from UCs 9 and 40 and Jamaat-e-Islami's from UC 124.

The results of the chairman and vice chairman of 6 UCs including UC numbers 5, 17, 35, 118, 119 and 137 have not been announced even though the results of the wards of the same 6 UCs have been declared.

The HMC consists of 9 Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs) which include Nerunkot, Mian Sarfaraz, Preetabad, Tando Jam, Tando Fazal, Sachal Sarmast, Shah Latifabad, Hussainabad and Qasimabad.

The PPP according to the results announced so far has secured the highest number of seats from TMCs Sachal Sarmast, Tando Fazal and Nerunkot while the TMCs Shah Latifabad and Preetabad have given the largest number of seats to the PTI.