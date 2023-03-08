ECP announces polling schedule for Punjab Assembly elections

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the general election of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab which will be held on April 30.

According to an ECP notification, the public notice inviting nomination papers will be issued on March 11. The process for filing of nomination papers by candidates will begin on March 12 and continue till March 14, while the Names of the candidates will be published on March 15.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be conducted on March 22, while March 27 is fixed as the last date for filing of appeals against the decisions of the returning officers rejecting/accepting the nomination papers.

April 03 will be the last date for deciding of appeals by the Appellate Tribunal, and the revised lists of candidates will be published on April 4.

The withdrawal of candidature can be done till April 5. The candidates will be allotted election symbols on April 6, while polling will be held on April 30.

The ECP has also asked the political parties to submit separate lists of priority for seats reserved for women and non-Muslims by March 14.