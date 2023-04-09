Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

ECP Announces Punjab Election Schedule

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ECP announces Punjab Election schedule

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :According to the new election schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the light of the rulings of the Supreme Court, April 10 has been fixed as the date for submitting appeals regarding nomination papers, District Election Commissioner Attock Noorul Khatab said while talking to APP here Sunday. On this occasion Chief Co-ordinator Attock Press Club (Regd) Nisar Ali Khan was also present.

The District Election Commissioner said that the appeals would be dealt with on April 17, the revised list would be released on April 18 as according to the schedule.

The candidates will be able to withdraw nomination papers on April 19 and the election symbols will be allotted on April 20, he added. He told that the Punjab Assembly general elections would be held on May 14, for which the preparations were in the final stages of completion. The Election Commission is trying to make elections free, fair and transparent, he added

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Supreme Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Attock April May Sunday Nomination Papers Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses DSCD policy

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses DSCD policy

9 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

24 minutes ago
 UAB successfully completes issuance of additional ..

UAB successfully completes issuance of additional Tier 1 capital instruments

24 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads n ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads national efforts with ‘Green ..

39 minutes ago
 UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

2 hours ago
 Indonesia sets indicative 2024 budget ceiling at U ..

Indonesia sets indicative 2024 budget ceiling at US$66.92 bn

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.