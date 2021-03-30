UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECP Announces Schedule For By-election In PS-70 Badin-1

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

ECP announces schedule for by-election in PS-70 Badin-1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced election schedule for by-election in the constituency PS-70 Badin-1. The polling for the provincial assembly seat which was lying vacant due to the death of Bashir Ahmed MPA, will be held on 20 May 2021, said the notification issued by the Commission.

According to the schedule, the candidates will file their nomination papers from first of April to April 5, 2021, whose Names will be made public on next day i.

e 6 April.

The last date for scrutiny of nomination papers by the Returning Officer is April 12, 2021, while appeals by the candidates against the decisions of the Returning Officer could be filed on April 16 which would be decided by the Appealet Tribunal on April 22. The revised list of candidates will be displayed on April 23.

The last date for withdrawal of candidates and publication of revised list of candidates is April 24.

Election symbols will be allotted on April 25, 2021.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly April May From Nomination Papers PS-70

Recent Stories

Sindh govt launches electric busses in Karachi

2 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of SEC

2 hours ago

Tableeghi Jamaat postpones annual ‘Ijtema’ in ..

2 hours ago

Keep trust in air travel: Emirates to operate spec ..

2 hours ago

FIFA expresses concerns over illegal possession of ..

2 hours ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Changing Attitudes towards ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.