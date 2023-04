ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be held on May 14

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Supreme Court nullified the ECP's decision to delay elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ruling that the ECP's decision to hold polls on October 8 was unconstitutional.

The decision was made at an emergency meeting held by the ECP to discuss the Supreme Court verdict, which was chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner , Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The Supreme Court also directed the caretaker government in Punjab to assist the ECP and instructed the commission to inform the court if the government refused to do so. The court emphasized that the constitution and laws of the election commission did not permit the extension of the election date.