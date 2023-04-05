ECP Announces Schedule For Punjab Elections To Be Held On May 14
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2023 | 05:03 PM
The Supreme Court nullified the ECP's decision to delay elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ruling that the ECP's decision to hold polls on October 8 was unconstitutional.
In open court, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, directed the ECP to restore its previous election schedule and extend it by 13 days.
The court clarified that the ECP could not exceed the 90-day stipulated time, and 13 days were wasted because of the ECP's unlawful decision.
The court emphasized that the constitution and laws of the election commission did not permit the extension of the election date.
Electoral symbols will be issued by April 20. The government has been directed to release Rs 21 billion for the Punjab elections by April 10, and the ECP must submit a report to the court on the matter on the same day. If the funds are not provided, the court will issue an appropriate order.