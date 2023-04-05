Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

ECP Announces Schedule For Punjab Elections To Be Held On May 14

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2023 | 05:03 PM

ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be held on May 14

The Supreme Court nullified the ECP's decision to delay elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ruling that the ECP's decision to hold polls on October 8 was unconstitutional.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced that it will hold elections on May 14, as directed by the Supreme Court, after controversy arose over the court's decision that declared the ECP's postponement of the Punjab elections as unconstitutional.
The decision was made at an emergency meeting held by the ECP to discuss the Supreme Court verdict, which was chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja.
The Supreme Court nullified the ECP's decision to delay elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ruling that the ECP's decision to hold polls on October 8 was unconstitutional.

In open court, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, directed the ECP to restore its previous election schedule and extend it by 13 days.

The court clarified that the ECP could not exceed the 90-day stipulated time, and 13 days were wasted because of the ECP's unlawful decision.

The Supreme Court also directed the caretaker government in Punjab to assist the ECP and instructed the commission to inform the court if the government refused to do so.

The court emphasized that the constitution and laws of the election commission did not permit the extension of the election date.

According to the decision, candidates can submit their nomination papers from April 10, and the electoral body will publish the list of candidates on April 19.

Electoral symbols will be issued by April 20. The government has been directed to release Rs 21 billion for the Punjab elections by April 10, and the ECP must submit a report to the court on the matter on the same day. If the funds are not provided, the court will issue an appropriate order.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chief Justice Chief Election Commissioner Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Same April May October From Government Billion Court Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Modul ..

PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Module in Gujranwala

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges India to curb rising tide of Islamo ..

Pakistan urges India to curb rising tide of Islamophobic, hateful acts against M ..

24 minutes ago
 El Escorial Library Director highlights Sharjah&#0 ..

El Escorial Library Director highlights Sharjah&#039;s focus on heritage of Spai ..

35 minutes ago
 Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in supp ..

Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in support of &#039;1 Billion Meals E ..

1 hour ago
 #CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C3 ..

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C33

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger ..

Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger experience at Al Bateen Execu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.