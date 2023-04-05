ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be held on May 14

The Supreme Court nullified the ECP's decision to delay elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ruling that the ECP's decision to hold polls on October 8 was unconstitutional.

In open court, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, directed the ECP to restore its previous election schedule and extend it by 13 days.

The court clarified that the ECP could not exceed the 90-day stipulated time, and 13 days were wasted because of the ECP's unlawful decision.