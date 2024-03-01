Open Menu

ECP Announces Senate Seat Voting In Balochistan For March 14

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 08:34 PM

ECP announces Senate seat voting in Balochistan for March 14

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday declared that the voting for the three vacant Senate seats from Balochistan will take place on March 14, 2024, within the premises of the Balochistan Assembly

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday declared that the voting for the three vacant Senate seats from Balochistan will take place on March 14, 2024, within the premises of the Balochistan Assembly.

The Senate seats from Balochistan have become vacant due to the resignation of Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Prince Ahmad Umar Ahmadzai and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari.

Muhammad Farid Afridi, serving as the Provincial Election Commissioner of Balochistan, has been designated as the returning officer for the Senate elections slated for March 14th.

As per the timetable, the Returning Officer issued a public notice on March 1, with candidates scheduled to submit their nomination papers on March 2 and 3, from 08:30 a.

m. to 04:30 p.m.

As outlined in the schedule, the list of nominees will be released on March 3.

The Returning Officer is responsible for managing the candidates' nominations. The deadline for scrutinizing nomination papers is March 5, while the deadline for lodging appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers is March 7, 2024.

The tribunal is required to resolve appeals by March 9, and the revised list of candidates will be published on the same day.

Likewise, March 10 has been designated as the final date for withdrawal of nomination papers.

According to the schedule, the voting for three seats will take place on March 14, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with no interruption.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Senate Balochistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Same Sarfraz Ahmed March Afridi From Nomination Papers P

Recent Stories

KPIC,TIP joins hands to promote good governance

KPIC,TIP joins hands to promote good governance

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan's pearls, precious stones see 47% increas ..

Pakistan's pearls, precious stones see 47% increase in China's Market in 2023

4 minutes ago
 IBA-SU to host first TEDx conference on March 5

IBA-SU to host first TEDx conference on March 5

4 minutes ago
 Iranians split on whether to vote or not in electi ..

Iranians split on whether to vote or not in elections

4 minutes ago
 Governor presented Punjab govt audit report

Governor presented Punjab govt audit report

5 minutes ago
 Country's progress depends on political leadership ..

Country's progress depends on political leadership: Ahsan Iqbal

54 minutes ago
Four more matches decided in senior Inter-district ..

Four more matches decided in senior Inter-district cricket tourney

54 minutes ago
 US, Sindh govt complete Sindh Basic Education Prog ..

US, Sindh govt complete Sindh Basic Education Program

54 minutes ago
 Polio eradication campaign launched in Abbottabad ..

Polio eradication campaign launched in Abbottabad district

54 minutes ago
 NAT results reveal urgent need for reform in Mathe ..

NAT results reveal urgent need for reform in Mathematics and Science Education

52 minutes ago
 PSX stay bullish, gains 747.16 more points

PSX stay bullish, gains 747.16 more points

58 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to Dr Yasmin in May-9 case

ATC grants bail to Dr Yasmin in May-9 case

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan