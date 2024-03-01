ECP Announces Senate Seat Voting In Balochistan For March 14
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 08:34 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday declared that the voting for the three vacant Senate seats from Balochistan will take place on March 14, 2024, within the premises of the Balochistan Assembly.
The Senate seats from Balochistan have become vacant due to the resignation of Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Prince Ahmad Umar Ahmadzai and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari.
Muhammad Farid Afridi, serving as the Provincial Election Commissioner of Balochistan, has been designated as the returning officer for the Senate elections slated for March 14th.
As per the timetable, the Returning Officer issued a public notice on March 1, with candidates scheduled to submit their nomination papers on March 2 and 3, from 08:30 a.
m. to 04:30 p.m.
As outlined in the schedule, the list of nominees will be released on March 3.
The Returning Officer is responsible for managing the candidates' nominations. The deadline for scrutinizing nomination papers is March 5, while the deadline for lodging appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers is March 7, 2024.
The tribunal is required to resolve appeals by March 9, and the revised list of candidates will be published on the same day.
Likewise, March 10 has been designated as the final date for withdrawal of nomination papers.
According to the schedule, the voting for three seats will take place on March 14, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with no interruption.
