ECP announces unofficial result of PK-103 Mohmand-I

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the unofficial result of PK-103 Mohmand-I, declaring Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Nisar Ahmed as winning candidate with 11,247 votes.

According to results issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf candidate Rahim Shah grabbed 9,669 votes to secure second position while JUI-F candidate Gulab Noor achieved third position with 8,306 votes.

Pakistan peoples Party Parliamentarian candidate Muhammad Arshad Khan secured 6,303 votes, Jamat-i-Islami candidate Fazal Raziq secured only 1830 votes.

Overall turnout was recorded 36.25 percent as 40,048 out of 110,480 registered voters of the constituency used their right to franchise at 86 polling stations, while 737 votes were rejected.