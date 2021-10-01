ECP appoints 30 ROs for conducting LG reserve seat elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed 30 Returning Officers (ROs) for conducting elections of the seats reserved for women, peasants, youth, peasants, workers and non-Muslims in Cantonment Boards.

Cantonment Executive Officers, of Rawalpindi, Chaklala, Wah, Attock, Jhelum, Lahore, Walton, Sargodha, Shorkot, Gujranwala, Kharian, Sialkot, Okara, Multan, Bahawalpur, Hyderabad, Faisal, Clifton, Karachi, Malir, Korangi Creek, Peshawar, Nowshera, Risapur, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Abbottabad and Quetta Cantonments would act as ROs in their respective areas.