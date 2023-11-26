Open Menu

ECP Appoints 32 RMCs For Effective 2024 Election Monitoring

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ECP appoints 32 RMCs for effective 2024 election monitoring

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) appointed 32 Regional Election Commissioners (RECs) as Regional Monitoring Coordinators (RMCs) to ensure effective monitoring of the 2024 General Elections.

As stated by the ECP spokesperson, the appointed Regional Coordinators will play a crucial role in guaranteeing comprehensive monitoring at the division level. They are also responsible for guiding and supervising the monitoring teams within their respective districts during the upcoming General Elections.

The ECP will establish four-tier monitoring control rooms, with Provincial, Divisional, and District Monitoring Control Rooms operating under the supervision of the Central Monitoring Control Center in Islamabad.

Legal action will be initiated by the monitoring teams for any violations of the code of conduct in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) conducted a one-day online training workshop for Regional Monitoring Coordinators (RMCs), where all Regional Election Commissioners in Pakistan were equipped with the necessary skills for their roles as RMCs.

The training workshop covered the Election Commission's monitoring framework and the creation of monitoring rooms at provincial, divisional, and district levels.

Following this training, Regional Monitoring Coordinators/Regional Election Commissioners will be responsible for training District Monitoring Officers and Monitoring Teams in their respective divisions.

RMCs had already undergone a two-day training session at the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad two months ago.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Islamabad Election Commission Of Pakistan All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

24 hours ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

24 hours ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

1 day ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

1 day ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

1 day ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

2 days ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan