ECP Appoints Appellate Tribunals For Neighborhood, VCs By-elections
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Election Commission has issued a notification for the appointment of Appellate Tribunals for the second by-elections to be held on October 20 for the vacant seats of various categories in the neighborhood, Village Councils (VCs) in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to an official communiqué issued here Wednesday, the District and Sessions Judges of all 36 districts have been appointed as Appellate Tribunals. It should be noted that appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers could be submitted till September 28, decisions on these appeals would be made till October 2.
APP/adi
