ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday appointed Assistant Commissioner, Jampur, Aftab Iqbal as Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) for conducting bye-election in NA 193 being held on Feb 26.

According to a notification, Aftab Iqbal has been appointed in place of Assistant Commissioner, Jampur, Zulfikar Ali Khan.