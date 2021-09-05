ECP appoints monitoring officers for elections of three cantonment boards of district Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sunday started monitoring the implementation of the code of conduct in the cantonment board's elections in Abbottabad district.

In order to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct, the ECP also appointed district administration officers as monitoring officers who were directed to take strict action against the violating candidates under the Election Laws.

All the Monitoring Officers have started work to ensure implementation of the Code of Conduct in the elections to be held in Abbottabad, Havelian and Kalabagh cantonment boards.

In this regard, Regional Election Commissioner Hazara Division Sardar Jahanzeb and District Monitoring Officers directed all candidates contesting in three cantonment boards to strictly abide by the code of conduct issued by the ECP and strictly abide by all the rules of the Election Commission.

The strict and indiscriminate legal action would be taken against the candidate found violating the code of conduct.