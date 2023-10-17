ECP appoints Nabeel Ahmed as Sindh provincial spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed Nabeel Ahmed as the Provincial Spokesman for Sindh, to ensure seamless information and communication coordination with the ECP spokesperson for media-related matters.

According to a notification issued here, Nabeel Ahmed is currently serving in Media Coordination and Outreach (MCO) at the Sindh ECP.