ECP Appoints Officials For Punjab Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2023 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday notified appointment of some 36 District Returning Officers (DROs), 297 Returning Officers (ROs), and 294 Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) to ensure a smooth and fair election of the Punjab Assembly.

According to an ECP news release, the election officials, who were selected from the bureaucracy, would be responsible for overseeing the elections in their respective districts and ensuring that the voting process was conducted in a transparent and unbiased manner. They would also be responsible for counting the votes and announcing the results.

The ECP emphasized that the selection of officials was based on their experience and competence in the field of administration.

"The Commission is committed to ensuring that the elections are free, fair, and transparent, and has taken several measures to ensure that the electoral process is conducted smoothly," the news release said.

The ECP urged all political parties, candidates, and voters to cooperate with the appointed officials and abide by the rules and regulations of the electoral process. It also appealed to all stakeholders to refrain from any activities that could disrupt the electoral process or undermine the integrity of the elections.

