ECP appoints ROs, POs to conduct Senate elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday appointed Returning Officers (ROs) and Polling Officers (POs) to conduct Senate elections.

According to ECP, these seats are going to be vacant after expiration of term of incumbent members on March 11.

The election will be held to fill one general seat and one seat for women from the Federal Capital, seven general seats, two seats for women, two seats for Technocrats including Ulema from each province like Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and one seat for non-Muslims each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan province.

The ECP made these appointments in pursuance of section 105 of the Elections Act, 2017, read with clause (3) of Article 224 of the Constitution of the lslamic Republic of Pakistan.