ECP Appoints Two Additional Tribunals For Election Appeals

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2024 | 11:27 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed two additional appellate tribunals to address appeals against decisions made by returning officers regarding the acceptance or rejection of candidates' nomination papers for the 2024 general elections

An ECP spokesperson confirmed that this includes additional tribunals, supplementing the one already established at the principal seat of the Peshawar High Court in Peshawar.

Justice Syed Attique Shah will lead a new tribunal tasked with addressing objections related to women's reserve seats in the National Assembly from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

This includes reserved seats for women and non-Muslims in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly.

Likewise, a second tribunal under the leadership of Justice Waqar Ahmed is assigned to determine the outcome of objections concerning general seats in the National Assembly and Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, specifically in Peshawar, Mardan, and Kohat divisions, excluding Karak district of Kohat division. (NA 19 to NA 37 and PK-49 to PK-96).

