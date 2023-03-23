UrduPoint.com

ECP Approached To Revisit Decision On Punjab Elections

Published March 23, 2023

ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elections

Advocate Azhar Siddique eyes the development as the contempt of court, violation of Constitution

LAHORE :(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2023) A senior lawyer on Thursday said that ECP decision to postpone elections in Punjab is against the law and constitution.

“Delaying elections in Punjab is also contempt of court”, said advocate Azahr Siddique in a letter to Elections Commission of Pakistan on its decision to defer Punjab elections till October 8.

(Details to follow)

