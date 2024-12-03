ECP approves pleas of PML-N MNAs for tribunal change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday approved the pleas of three MNAs of PML-N to transfer their election petitions concerning three Constituencies of Federal capital from existing to a new tribunal.

The Commission announced its verdict on the tribunal change, which had been reserved on October 24.

The PML-N candidates, who secured victories in Islamabad’s three constituencies, had filed the pleas for the tribunal change.

However, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opposed the move.

With the ECP’s approval, the election cases from the federal capital will now be heard by the new tribunal headed by Justice (Retd) Shakoor Piracha, replacing Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri.