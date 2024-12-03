Open Menu

ECP Approves Pleas Of PML-N MNAs For Tribunal Change

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ECP approves pleas of PML-N MNAs for tribunal change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday approved the pleas of three MNAs of PML-N to transfer their election petitions concerning three Constituencies of Federal capital from existing to a new tribunal.

The Commission announced its verdict on the tribunal change, which had been reserved on October 24.

The PML-N candidates, who secured victories in Islamabad’s three constituencies, had filed the pleas for the tribunal change.

However, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opposed the move.

With the ECP’s approval, the election cases from the federal capital will now be heard by the new tribunal headed by Justice (Retd) Shakoor Piracha, replacing Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan October From

Recent Stories

Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against P ..

Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charg ..

Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge

2 hours ago
 Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangla ..

Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard ..

COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..

3 hours ago
 Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed ..

Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news

3 hours ago
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘ ..

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

17 hours ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

17 hours ago
 Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan ..

Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan