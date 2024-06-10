Open Menu

ECP Approves PML-N MNA’s Request To Change Election Tribunal In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ECP approves PML-N MNA’s request to change election tribunal in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday acceded to the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNAs' application to change their election tribunal in all three Constituencies of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

A four-member commission of the Election Commission of Pakistan, led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, announced the verdict, which was reserved on Friday.

The elected MNAs of PML-N, including Anjum Aqeel Khan, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and Raja Khurram Nawaz, had filed separate petitions in the ECP requesting a change of their existing election tribunal.

