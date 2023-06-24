Open Menu

ECP Approves Reshuffling Of 42 Bureaucrats In PK

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :In view of the upcoming general elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday approved the transfers and postings of 42 bureaucrats on the recommendations of the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The list includes officers of grades 18, 19, and 20, with a majority of them being Deputy Commissioners from various districts of the Hazara division including Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Kohistan and Torghar.

According to the notification, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Mahmood has been transferred to E&AD while Shah Rukh DG KP food Safety and Halal Food Authority has been appointed as DC Abbottabad.

DC Haripur Aun Haider Gonal transferred and posted as DG KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority while Maqbool Hussain Deputy Secretary Industries posted as DC Haripur. DC Kohistan Upper was directed to report E&AD while Noor Wali Khan Additional Collector required to report as DC Upper Kohistan.

Hakmatullah DC Kolai Palis transferred as Secretary of the Workers Welfare board, and Anwar Zeb Deputy Secretary Finance Department has been assigned as DC Torghar.

