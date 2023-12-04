Open Menu

ECP Approves Transfer/postings Of Sindh's 17 Officers, Concurrence For 2 Officers Regretted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 11:16 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has accorded approval for the transfer and posting of 17 high-level officers while the proposal for the posting of two officers was regretted

According to a letter written to the Services, General Administration & Coordination department, the ECP approved the posting of Ahmed Bux Narejo, an officer of PAS (BS-20) for the post of Secretary of Women Development Department against an existing vacancy.

According to a letter written to the Services, General Administration & Coordination department, the ECP approved the posting of Ahmed Bux Narejo, an officer of PAS (BS-20) for the post of Secretary of Women Development Department against an existing vacancy.

As per the ECP approval, Tahir Sangi officer of PAS (BS-20) was posted as Secretary Mines, Mineral Development Department, Ahmed Sultan Khoso, Ex.PCS (BS-20) as Secretary Minorities Affairs Department against an existing vacancy.

Abu Baqar Ahmed, an officer of PSS (BS-20) is posted as Secretary Information, Science and Technology, Zubair Parvez Ahmed, PSS officer (BS-20) as MD SPPRA vice Rubina Asif transferred. Khalid Chachar has been posted as Secretary Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Department Vice Abdul Aleem Lashari transferred and directed to report to SGA&CD.

Ms Anjum Iqbal Jumanji, PSS officer (BS-20) was posted as DG Sindh Coastal Development Authority, Rubina Asif was posted as DG (Monitoring and Evaluation) Health Department, Muhammad Sharif Shaikh as DG Gorakh Hills Development Authority, Ghanhwer Ali Leghari as Secretary Human Settlement and Spatial Development & Social Housing Department and Athar Hussain Mirani posted as DG LDA.

Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, Secretary Energy department was transferred and posted as Commissioner Sukkur division vice Samiuddin Siddiqui was transferred and posted as Secretary of Cooperatives.

Akhtar Hussain Bugti was posted as DG Secretariat of the provincial Ombudsman Sindh while Jamaluddin Mahar, MD Thar Coal and Energy board was transferred and posted as Special Secretary (Prisons).

ECP also regretted the concurrence of BS-21 officer Dr Waseem Shamshad Ali's posting as Secretary of Public Health Engineering and BS-19 officer Ms Shahida Jaffer as DG of Sindh food Authority.

