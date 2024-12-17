Open Menu

ECP Asks Adiala Jail Authorities To Explain PTI Founder’s Non-appearance In Contempt Case

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 10:01 PM

ECP asks Adiala Jail authorities to explain PTI founder’s non-appearance in contempt case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday sought explanations from Adiala Jail authorities for not producing founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the contempt of Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday sought explanations from Adiala Jail authorities for not producing founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the contempt of Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner case.

A three-member bench, headed by Sindh ECP member Nisar Durrani, heard the case against PTI founder. Despite earlier directives, he was unable to appear via video link.

PTI chief’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, pointed out that the commission had directed a video link appearance during the

previous hearing. When asked about the arrangements, ECP officials confirmed that their setup was ready, but jail authorities failed to activate the video link due to technical issues, possibly caused by jammers.

Faisal Chaudhry urged the commission to directly summon the PTI chief if the video link remained unavailable.

ECP’s counsel suggested that the technical difficulties might be due to unforeseen issues, not intentional neglect.

He also mentioned that evidence could not be recorded in the absence of the accused.

Faisal Chaudhry argued that the actions of the jail authorities also amounted to contempt, urging the commission to dismiss the case entirely.

However, Member Nisar Durrani clarified that the case could not be dismissed during the hearing.

The commission has instructed Adiala Jail authorities to provide a response and postponed the hearing until January 15.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Jail January From

Recent Stories

PPP to observe Shaheed BB's 17th death anniversary ..

PPP to observe Shaheed BB's 17th death anniversary with devotion: Sharjeel Memon

8 minutes ago
 Cabinet Committee discusses utilization of Gwadar ..

Cabinet Committee discusses utilization of Gwadar Port for imports

8 minutes ago
 Man killed in firing over dispute

Man killed in firing over dispute

8 minutes ago
 ECP asks Adiala Jail authorities to explain PTI fo ..

ECP asks Adiala Jail authorities to explain PTI founder’s non-appearance in co ..

8 minutes ago
 kits ,trophies distributed among boxers, coaches

Kits ,trophies distributed among boxers, coaches

8 minutes ago
 BISP, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Karandaaz P ..

BISP, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Karandaaz Pakistan sign agreement

19 minutes ago
Minister of Climate Change and Environment attends ..

Minister of Climate Change and Environment attends ICBA's 25th Jubilee celebrati ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Middle East’s first ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Middle East’s first-of-its-kind drone delivery sy ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Rangers, police thwart terrorists attack on ..

Punjab Rangers, police thwart terrorists attack on polio team, 2 khawarij killed

2 hours ago
 LHC CJ meets senior lawyers' delegation, announces ..

LHC CJ meets senior lawyers' delegation, announces construction of Judicial towe ..

2 hours ago
 Lahore's air quality worsens, AQI reaches unhealth ..

Lahore's air quality worsens, AQI reaches unhealthy level

2 hours ago
 GCAA launches Safety Strategy for Sheikh Zayed Air ..

GCAA launches Safety Strategy for Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre for 2024-20 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan