ECP Asks Adiala Jail Authorities To Explain PTI Founder’s Non-appearance In Contempt Case
Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 10:01 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday sought explanations from Adiala Jail authorities for not producing founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the contempt of Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner case
A three-member bench, headed by Sindh ECP member Nisar Durrani, heard the case against PTI founder. Despite earlier directives, he was unable to appear via video link.
PTI chief’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, pointed out that the commission had directed a video link appearance during the
previous hearing. When asked about the arrangements, ECP officials confirmed that their setup was ready, but jail authorities failed to activate the video link due to technical issues, possibly caused by jammers.
Faisal Chaudhry urged the commission to directly summon the PTI chief if the video link remained unavailable.
ECP’s counsel suggested that the technical difficulties might be due to unforeseen issues, not intentional neglect.
He also mentioned that evidence could not be recorded in the absence of the accused.
Faisal Chaudhry argued that the actions of the jail authorities also amounted to contempt, urging the commission to dismiss the case entirely.
However, Member Nisar Durrani clarified that the case could not be dismissed during the hearing.
The commission has instructed Adiala Jail authorities to provide a response and postponed the hearing until January 15.
