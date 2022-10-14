ECP asks candidates to end election campaign by mid night Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the candidates contesting the by elections on eight National and three Provincial Assembly seats to end their respective election campaigns until 12:00 am midnight Friday.

According to ECP, all the parties and their candidates had been directed to end their political campaign and public meetings from the midnight falling between Oct 14 and 15, 2022. While no candidate or party leader would address gatherings or corner meetings or take out processions in their respective Constituencies after the deadline.

The political parties and the candidates must follow the provision of law and exercise self-restraint to enable polls could be held in peaceful manner on October 16, 2022. Legal action would be taken against those political leaders and parties on violating the rule.

By elections were being held in 11 constituencies including six constituencies of Punjab, three of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two constituencies of Sindh on Sunday.

The constituencies included NA-22 Mardan-III, NA-24 Charsadda-II, NA-31 Peshawar-V, NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII, NA-118 Nankana Sahib -II, NA-237 Malir-II, NA-239, Korangi, Karachi-I. NA 157 Multan-IV. Provincial Assembly constituencies included PP-139, Sheikhupura-V, PP-209, Khanewal VII, and PP- 241 Bahawalnagar V. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan is contesting by elections in seven out of eight constituencies of National Assembly.

The by-polls in NA-45 Kurram-I has been postponed due to law and order situation and polling date will be announced later.

The NA seats were vacated after speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had, on July 28, accepted the resignations of PTI MNAs — nine on general seats and two on reserved seats for women.

The lawmakers whose resignations were ratified were part of more than 120 who had resigned from their NA seats en masse on April 11, two days after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted from the top office in a no-confidence vote.