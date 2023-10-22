Open Menu

ECP Asks Citizens To Register Themselves As Voters By Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2023 | 06:50 PM

ECP asks citizens to register themselves as voters by Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked all eligible voters to get themselves registered as the process for registration of new voters, correction of their particulars and transfer of votes will close on Wednesday.

According to the ECP official, the facilitation desks operated by the Election Commission in both Islamabad and its district-level offices are actively engaged in accomplishing this assignment.

He urged people to register or rectify discrepancies in the voter lists to ensure their alignment with their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) data by October 25, 2023.

The Election Commission invoked the Elections Act, 2017 to freeze the voter lists on July 20, 2023. In order to simplify the process for the public, the lists were then unfrozen from September 28 to October 25, 2023, allowing all eligible individuals to either register, withdraw or rectify their information.

