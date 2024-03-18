ECP asks contesting candidates to submit returns

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the contesting candidates of senate elections to submit their return of election expenses on forms-c within 30-day.

A notification issued here advised the candidates to do the needful within a specified time to avoid action under section 136(4) and 136(5).

It said that the prescribed form could be downloaded from the ECP website, www.ecp.giv.pk/general-election-2024.

APP/adi