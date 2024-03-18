Open Menu

ECP Asks Contesting, Returned Candidates To Submit Tax Returns

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ECP asks contesting, returned candidates to submit tax returns

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the contesting and returned candidates of the general elections to submit their return of election expenses on form-C within 30-days under section 134(2).

A notification issued here said, "all the contesting candidates of the general elections are under obligation to submit their returns of election expenses on form-C within 30-day from the date of the notification of the returned candidates in their respective constituency."

The ECP therefore advised the candidates to do the needful within specified time to avoid action under section 136(4) and 136(5).

It said that the prescribed form could be downloaded from the ECP website, www.ecp.gov.pk/general-election-2024.

