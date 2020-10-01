UrduPoint.com
ECP Asks KP Govt To Remove Hurdles In Delimitation In 7 Div Headquarters

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:14 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja Thursday asked the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to remove hurdles in delimitation at Tehsil level in seven divisional headquarters of the province.

Addressing the officers of KP election commission here, he said the ECP is all set to fulfill it's constitutional obligation of holding local government elections. He directed provincial election commission to contact secretary local government to complete the delimitation process at earliest.

Sikandar Sultan further directed the provincial election commission to make public through media all the objections submitted related to delimitation in all districts so far and create awareness among the masses about the legal formalities.

He urged general public to cooperate with the election commission and guide in process of the delimitation.

The ECP emphasized upon the officers to improve their performance and assured full support to them in resolution of official and financial issues, adding that Election Commission is impartial entity under the constitution and holding of free and transparent election is it's responsibility.

The meeting was attended by members of KP election commission Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser, provincial election commissioner Sharifullah, Joint provincial Election Commissioner Haroon Khan Shinwari, Director Local Government Inayatullah Khan Wazir, Director Election Khushhalzada, Deputy Director Admin Mumtaz and others.

Later, the ECP visited the new building of provincial election commission at Shami Road and inspected various sections.

