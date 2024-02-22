ECP asks multi-seat winners to vacate extra seats ahead of oath

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday urged winning candidates who secured more than one seat in the February 8 polls to vacate one seat before taking the oath

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday urged winning candidates who secured more than one seat in the February 8 polls to vacate one seat before taking the oath.

The commission urged the candidates to submit applications for relinquishing seats to either the office of the Chief Election Commissioner at the Election Commission of Pakistan Secretariat in Islamabad or the Provincial Election Commissioner in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

Alternatively, in accordance with Article 223(2), if no action is taken within 30 days, all seats, except the one for which the candidate is ultimately declared successful, will be deemed vacant.

The candidates will have to retain only one seat they want before they are sworn in as legislators.