ECP asks NADRA to share fresh identity card holders' lists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought details from National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) of all those eligible voters who have received their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

According to an official of ECP, the step was taken to include Names of all those in the electoral rolls under section 25 of Elections Act 2017 as names of these estimated 3 to 3.5 million eligible voters were not included so far in the voters lists.

He said that the details were sought from the NADRA on the direction of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja of all those eligible male and female of above 18 years and have submitted all requirements and received their CNIC.

In this regard, a letter has been written to the NADRA to send these details to ECP as early as possible.

He said that the CEC has already directed to make a comprehensive strategy to implement with the coordination of departments concerned for addressing the issue of huge gap in male and female voters in electoral rolls.