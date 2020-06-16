UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECP Asks NADRA To Share Fresh Identity Card Holders' Lists

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

ECP asks NADRA to share fresh identity card holders' lists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought details from National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) of all those eligible voters who have received their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

According to an official of ECP, the step was taken to include Names of all those in the electoral rolls under section 25 of Elections Act 2017 as names of these estimated 3 to 3.5 million eligible voters were not included so far in the voters lists.

He said that the details were sought from the NADRA on the direction of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja of all those eligible male and female of above 18 years and have submitted all requirements and received their CNIC.

In this regard, a letter has been written to the NADRA to send these details to ECP as early as possible.

He said that the CEC has already directed to make a comprehensive strategy to implement with the coordination of departments concerned for addressing the issue of huge gap in male and female voters in electoral rolls.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Election Commission Of Pakistan Male 2017 All From Million

Recent Stories

ADAFSA offers AED641 million to support food secur ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Jordan in fight against C ..

2 hours ago

OIC Condemns Deliberate Targeting of Civilians by ..

3 hours ago

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.