ECP asks newly-elect General Councilors to submit assets detail

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Election Commission, Balochistan, on Thursday asked the newly-elect General Councilors to submit their assets detail.

As per statement issued by EC Balochistan, candidates elected as general councilors in the local government elections held in Balochistan shall submit their assets detail to the relevant returning officer under Section 56 of the local government rules.

In case assets details are not submitted, they will not be eligible to take oath, and similarly they will not be able to participate in the election of Chairman and Vice Chairman.

"All General Counsels are directed to submit their assets detail to the relevant Returning Officer within five (05) days," the statement said.