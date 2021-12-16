ECP Asks Parliamentarians To Submit Financial Statements For Fiscal Year 2020-2021
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 10:17 AM
The Commission will publish a list on January 1, 2022 carrying the names of members who failed to submit the financial statements
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Dec 16th, 2021) The Election Commission of Pakistan has asked all the members of the Senate, national and provincial assemblies to submit their financial statements for fiscal year 2020-21 by December 31.
The Commission will publish a list on January 1, 2022 carrying the Names of members who failed to submit the financial statements.
The Election Commission of Pakistan has constituted a five-member inquiry committee to scrutinise the conduct of the officials allegedly involved in corruption, corrupt practices during bye-election in NA 75, Sialkot-IV.