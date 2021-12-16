ECP asks parliamentarians to submit financial statements for fiscal year 2020-2021

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Dec 16th, 2021) The Election Commission of Pakistan has asked all the members of the Senate, national and provincial assemblies to submit their financial statements for fiscal year 2020-21 by December 31.

The Commission will publish a list on January 1, 2022 carrying the Names of members who failed to submit the financial statements.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has constituted a five-member inquiry committee to scrutinise the conduct of the officials allegedly involved in corruption, corrupt practices during bye-election in NA 75, Sialkot-IV.