ECP Asks Political Parties To File Statement Of Their Accounts Till 29th August

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 04, 2023 | 07:26 PM

ECP asks political parties to file statement of their accounts till 29th August

Election Commission of Pakistan says the statement is required under section 210 and 204 of the Elections Act, 2017.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 4th, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan has asked all political parties to file till 29th of next month, the statement of their accounts for the financial year 2022-23.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan, the statement is required under section 210 and 204 of the Elections Act, 2017.

The statement accompanying audit report of a chartered accountant declares that party has not received any funds from any source prohibited under the Elections Act, 2017 and the statement contains an accurate picture of the financial position of the party.

