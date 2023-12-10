Open Menu

ECP Asks Sindh Govt Not To Implement Transfer/posting Orders Of Mukhtiarkars

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2023 | 11:30 PM

ECP asks Sindh Govt not to implement transfer/posting orders of Mukhtiarkars

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday asked the Sindh Government not to implement transfer and posting orders of Mukhtiarkars recently issued by the board of Revenue Sindh till further orders of the Commission.

In a letter addressed to the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department (SGA&CD), the ECP requested the provincial government that necessary compliance of its orders may be made by keeping the notifications of the transfer and posting orders of Mukhtiarkars in abeyance till further orders are issued by the Commission.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan May Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

15 hours ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

24 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

1 day ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

1 day ago
Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

1 day ago
 Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

1 day ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

1 day ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

1 day ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

1 day ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan