ECP asks Sindh Govt not to implement transfer/posting orders of Mukhtiarkars

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday asked the Sindh Government not to implement transfer and posting orders of Mukhtiarkars recently issued by the board of Revenue Sindh till further orders of the Commission.

In a letter addressed to the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department (SGA&CD), the ECP requested the provincial government that necessary compliance of its orders may be made by keeping the notifications of the transfer and posting orders of Mukhtiarkars in abeyance till further orders are issued by the Commission.