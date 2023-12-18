Open Menu

ECP Asks Special Seats Aspirants To Get Nomination Papers

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2023 | 10:04 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has instructed candidates aspiring for reserved seats for women and minorities to acquire nomination papers from the relevant Returning Officers and District Election Commissioner from Tuesday by making the required payment.

The Election Commission introduced this for public convenience, but candidates must submit their nomination papers to returning officers by Dec 22.

