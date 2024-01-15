Open Menu

ECP Assigns Electoral Symbols To 150 Political Parties For General Elections

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 09:45 PM

ECP assigns electoral symbols to 150 political parties for general elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) allotted electoral symbols to around 150 political parties competing for seats in the upcoming general elections for both the National and provincial assemblies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) allotted electoral symbols to around 150 political parties competing for seats in the upcoming general elections for both the National and provincial assemblies.

According to the list uploaded on ECP's website, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) received the 'tiger' symbol, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP) the 'arrow,' Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) the 'sword,' Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Nazriati (PTI-N) the 'batsman,' Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) the 'eagle,' Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) the 'kite,' Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) the 'book,' Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JI) the 'scale,' Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) the 'turban,' Balochistan National Party (BNP) the 'axe,' Awami National Party (ANP) the 'lantern,' Balochistan National Party Awami the 'camel,' and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) the 'cow.

